Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells 734 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 87.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

