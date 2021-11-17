Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.63. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

