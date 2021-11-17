First National Bank of South Miami Trims Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

