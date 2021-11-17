The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.