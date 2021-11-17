Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by 76.9% over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

