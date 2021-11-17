K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.10

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 339.75 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 346.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 348.62. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £248.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27.
K3 Capital Group Company Profile
