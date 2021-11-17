Federal Signal Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

