Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 12.5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shares dropped 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 137,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 59,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.27 million and a PE ratio of -52.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

