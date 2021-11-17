Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

ECC stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Eagle Point Credit worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

