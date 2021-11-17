Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

