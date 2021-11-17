Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $4.27 on Friday. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $443.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Epizyme by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 9.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

