Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 6.9%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.45. 2,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

