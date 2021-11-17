Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.75.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $247.62 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

