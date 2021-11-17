Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.51

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.30. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23,839 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.