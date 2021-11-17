MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

MiX Telematics has increased its dividend payment by 165.4% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

