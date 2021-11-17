American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.42. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
About American Resources
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
