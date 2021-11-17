American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.42. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 23,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.