Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

