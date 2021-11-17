Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HI. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.