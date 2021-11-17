Landbox Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,996.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $448,264.05 and approximately $51,996.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.