Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

OSH opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,293 shares of company stock worth $31,216,015 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,540 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.