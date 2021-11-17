The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 42,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $3,575,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

