Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

XERS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

