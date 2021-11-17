National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

EYE stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

