National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.
EYE stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.92.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
