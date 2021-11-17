Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 5.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 153,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

