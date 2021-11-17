Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 7.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $78.79. 9,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 405,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

