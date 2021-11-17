Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 7.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $78.79. 9,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 405,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
