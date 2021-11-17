Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.43

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.43 and last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 5635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.