Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.39. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

