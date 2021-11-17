iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.19

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.19 and last traded at C$33.13, with a volume of 1453677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

