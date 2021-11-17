1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Down 8.4%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 19,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 275,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $47,815,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.