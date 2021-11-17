Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 43.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ABCB stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.