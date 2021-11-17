Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Hexner bought 34,504 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $65,557.60.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

