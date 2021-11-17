Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

