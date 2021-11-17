Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

RWAY opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

