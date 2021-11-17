FY2021 EPS Estimates for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Venus Concept in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

VERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 262.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 244,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

