FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Desjardins has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CVE:PGM opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

