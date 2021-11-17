Vaccitech plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaccitech in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VACC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $420,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

