Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

