Horizon Protocol Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $536,284.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

