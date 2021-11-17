Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $224,281.37 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $224,281.37 and $213.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

