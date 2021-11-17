Bloom Burton Downgrades Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) to Accumulate

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) was downgraded by Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
TSE TMD opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of C$122.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.40.
About Titan Medical
