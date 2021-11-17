Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded by Colliers Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Telos has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.