Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.94% of Puma Biotechnology worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

