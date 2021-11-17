Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 57,672 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,672 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

