Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $133.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,421 shares of company stock valued at $94,172,413 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

