Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.