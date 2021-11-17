Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 619,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

