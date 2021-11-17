Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,646 Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

AKUS opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

