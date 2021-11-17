Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $8.17 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $3,240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.