Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMKR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

