Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $442,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 197,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 351.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $4,987,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.